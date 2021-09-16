(Malvern) -- Hard campaign work by supporters and community engagement were the keys to victory in the East Mills bond issue referendum's special election this week.
That's according to East Mills Superintendent Tim Hood. Voters on Tuesday approved two questions pertaining to a $22 million bond issue by more than the required 60% supermajority. Proceeds from the bond issue will provide for expansion and renovation of the Malvern junior-senior high school into a pre-K-12 facility. Plans call for placing all of the district's pre-K-12 students in Malvern. Hood credited the work of the bond issue's supporters with the successful bond issue campaign.
"Just a lot of time and effort spent by people both in the Malvern side, and the old Nishna (Valley) side," said Hood. "Trying to move forward, and truly become East Mills. So, I attribute it to a lot of hard work by a lot of good people."
Hood also says the community engagement sessions not only helped formulate the bond issue, but also overcame some of the old sentiment toward the former Nishna Valley School District.
"Anytime you have old rivalries that have gone together," said Hood, "those old rivalries seem to die hard. There's obviously a faction of people that obviously want to keep everything the way it is presently. Those are difficult conversations. Again, we went back to the process of having the community engagement meetings. From there, we moved forward with pre-K-12 at one site, then a career and technical education center at the existing site."
Perhaps the biggest development was the announcement of the future Regional Center for Career Technical Education's location inside the current Hastings elementary facility. Iowa Western Community College and the state's iJAG program are partnering with East Mills on the project.
"As one individual said to me early on in the process, 'you've got to give everybody something to vote for,'" said Hood. "We feel that having a very viable option for the (Hastings) facility, being a career and technical education center, was a huge part of that."
With the referendum's passage, Hood says the work to make the projects a reality begins. He says the planning and design phase is first, followed by construction of the Malvern building's addition and renovation, and the eventual relocation of all students to Malvern. The superintendent expects the entire process could take two-to-three years.
More than 44% of the district's registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday's special election.