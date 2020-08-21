(Undated) -- Another KMAland superintendent is urging face coverings in order to keep education inside "bricks and mortar" facilities.
As in other KMAland districts, the 2020-21 academic year begins in the South Page, East Mills and Sidney districts next week. Tim Hood is the superintendent in all three districts, and worked with instructors, administrators and patrons to develop Return to Learn plans. Hood tells KMA News each plan is based on parents' survey responses emphasizing that learning takes place inside school buildings, rather than in remote situations.
"The original, initial survey that we sent out to our community overwhelmingly indicated that people wanted to come back to bricks and mortar," said Hood. "So, that's where we spent the vast majority of our time, was planning to try and come back to bricks and mortar. So, we didn't really spend a lot of time with our hybrid plan, just because that would be so difficult on our working families."
However, Hood says wearing face coverings is essential in order to keep students in facilities for as long as possible.
"We highly recommend, highly encourage face coverings," he said, "to stay in as long we can, to avoid any kind of outbreaks. That's what we told our community, and that's what we're asking them to do right now. So, if parents are listening out there, put your child in a face mask, and let's get them to school, and we'll have school as long as we can because of that."
Hood says protocol at all three districts steps up cleaning activities in each facility.
"We're obviously trying to do everything we can to make it as safe as we can," said Hood. "Obviously, initial cleaning's been ramped up, and will be ramped up as we progress through the school year."
Classes at South Page begin Monday, while the school year starts at East Mills and Sidney on Tuesday. You can hear about the plans in place in other KMAland school districts in our special report, "Back to School Countdown 2020: Classes in the COVID-19 Era," made available on our "This Week In KMAland" page at kmaland.com.