(Sidney) -- Despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in KMAland, at least three area districts have avoided increased student and staff absenteeism.
Prior to the beginning of the current school year, officials in the Sidney, South Page and East Mills School Districts implemented strict coronavirus mitigation standards, including mandating mask wearing for students and staff. Tim Hood is a superintendent in all three districts. In a recent interview with KMA News, Hood says face covering diligence has kept the COVID-related absences of students and staff low enough to avoid switching to a remote learning-only format.
"I appreciate the students and parents working with us on that," said Hood. "That's been a big help. We still believe the Plexiglas has been a big help, as well. We have not had as many staff members out as far as actually having COVID. We have had some that have been in close contact, and have had to quarantine. Same with students--we haven't had a lot of positives with students, but we've had some quarantine issues with students in all three districts."
Hood says masks were required in order to meet parents' demand that students continue so-called "bricks and mortar" learning--instead of on a computer at home.
"When we sent out one of our surveys to all three districts," he said, "we got a pretty emphatic (response) that kids didn't like being at home learning. So, we've been very adamant with our students and staff that if you want to say in school, let's wear a mask, and wear it right. So, again, we appreciate the students, staff and everyone involved that's been working hard to make sure that continues."
Hood says it's important for mitigation efforts to continue outside of school. Other areas superintendents indicate quarantine situations often occur when students and staff are exposed in situations away from school buildings.
"From the get-go, we control students from the time they get on the bus, to the time they get home at night," said Hood. "The rest of the time, we ask them to do their due diligence, and be smart, and keep doing things that allow you to stay in school. I think our kids have done a good job with that, as well as our staff and our parents."
One hardship students in all three districts are coping with is the suspension of youth sports activities--except for high school events--due to recent state public health measures.
"Yes, it's tough with our young kids and middle school kids," he said. "But again, the governor's made a proclamation, and we'll follow that to the letter."
Hood says instructors in all three districts would be more prepared than last spring if converting to virtual learning only is necessary.