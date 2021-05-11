(Malvern) -- East Mills' school superintendent is making one more appeal for participation in determining the future of the district's buildings.
The fifth in a series of community engagement meetings takes place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the East Mills Junior-Senior High School in Malvern. Based on previous input, Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the possible options have been narrowed down to three choices.
"The first option is to add on or potentially remodel at the present sites," said Hood, "where the elementary and preschool is out on the highway (in Hastings), and the junior-senior high is in Malvern. The second choice is to flip, so the potential senior high would be out on the highway, and the elementary would be located in Malvern. The third choice is to put everything in one site, either out on the highway, or in Malvern."
Hood says no decision has been made on a direction for facilities renovations. That's why he's calling for a bigger attendance--and more input--at the next meeting.
"We don't need or want a small group of people making a decision that's based off of 2,400 registered voters in our district," he said. "Please come to the meeting, please check the website for the ZOOM if you can't be in attendance in person."
School officials are expected to reveal the results of a comprehensive survey on patrons on the district's buildings during Wednesday's meeting.