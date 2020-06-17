(KMAland) -- An Omaha facility has spent the last year lodging those in need.
Hope Lodge is a facility in Omaha is focused on lodging cancer patients and caregivers that live at least 40 miles from their treatments. The lodge consists 32-rooms and has a maximum occupancy of 64 guests.
Trudi Tompkins with Relay for Life says many people have been able to utilize the lodge.
"It's pretty amazing," Tompkins said. "In 2019, they served 2,555 guests. Lodging is an expensive venture for people on a daily basis, so you can imagine if you are needing lodging to get daily treatments for cancer, that can be a rather expensive adventure."
The lodge was forced to suspend services to cancer patients in March due to concerns over COVID-19, but has stayed occupied.
"As of March 27th, they offered their facility as temporary housing for healthcare workers who have the fear of exposing their families to the virus," she said.
Hope Lodge is the only cancer-treatment lodges in Nebraska and one of just 33 nationwide and offers free transportation to and from treatment facilities for residents. Tompkins says patients don't pay anything for staying at the lodge, so donations are appreciated.
"They're never charged a fee for staying at the Hope Lodge," Tompkins said. "We continue to need the support and donations of people to help make that happen. if people are interested in volunteering, donating or finding out about the benefits of the Hope Lodge. It's 402-507-5500."
Tompkins tells KMA the Hope Lodge is still unavailable for cancer patients, but she encourages those in need of the facility to utilize it when it reopens.
Throughout this week, representatives from Relay for Life have joined the KMA Morning Show.