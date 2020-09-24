(Hopkins) -- A Hopkins man faces sexual abuse and trespassing charges following an incident Monday.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong says deputies were called to a house in Hopkins Monday when a 19-year-old female reported a man was in her home uninvited. The female was able to get the man outside of the residence and reported he became inappropriately physical.
Following an investigation, authorities arrested 33-year-old James Robert Robinson on charges of sexual abuse -- a Class A misdemeanor -- and first-degree trespassing -- a Class B misdemeanor. Robinson was taken to the Nodaway County Jail pending further court proceedings.