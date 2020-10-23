(Hopkins) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Thursday evening.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Missouri Highway 148, 3 miles south of Hopkins. Authorities say a 2003 Chevy Impala driven by 21-year-old Jordan L. Snyder of Hopkins was northbound on 148 when it traveled off the east side of the roadway and into a ditch. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels in the ditch facing north.
Snyder was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with moderate injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office, Hopkins Rescue and Nodaway County Ambulance assisted the patrol at the scene.