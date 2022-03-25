(Treynor) -- The Treynor School District is now among area districts on the hunt for a new superintendent.
After three years of service in the district, Dr. Mark Hopkins announced his resignation as Treynor superintendent effective June 30th in a note to students and families on the district's website. Hopkins wrote the move comes to pursue a career opportunity with the University of Iowa as a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Educational Leadership program, and to be closer to family living in the Iowa City area.
Hopkins succeeded Dr. Lou Howell in 2019, who had served as interim superintendent for the previous two school years. Hopkins also over saw the massive facility improvements from an $11.5 million bond issue passed by voters in 2018 including a transportation facility next to Treynor Elementary School and four new classrooms, a 500-seat auditorium, a band room and vocal room, plus storage for all of the instruments, and office space to the south side of the high school. Hopkins states he will work closely with the Treynor School Board as they search for a new superintendent to ensure a smooth transition.