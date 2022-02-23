(Pickering) -- Slick road conditions led to an injury accident in Nodaway County early Tuesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Missouri Highway 148 near the intersection with Route OO a half-mile south of Pickering shortly before 6 a.m. Authorities say a 2007 Chevy Tahoe driven by 45-year-old Shama Thompson of Hopkins was southbound on 148 when the driver lost control on the ice-covered roadway. Thompson's vehicle then traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck an embankment before coming to rest on its wheels facing north.
Thompson was taken by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville with moderate injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office and Pickering First Responders assisted the patrol at the scene.