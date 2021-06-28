(Maryville) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County late Monday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred near the intersection of northbound Route H and 290th Street about 6 miles southwest of Maryville. Authorities say a 2008 Honda driven by 61-year-old Roberta Turner of Hopkins was northbound on Route H when she lost control of the vehicle. After exiting the east side of the roadway, the vehicle struck a field entrance and continued traveling through the ditch. The vehicle then struck an embankment along the edge of the road and continued northbound before overturning and coming to rest on its driver's side facing east.
Turner was taken via Life Flight Helicopter to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. The Nodaway County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.