(Shenandoah) -- Leave it to a team from a cold weather state to win a red-hot barbecue competition in Shenandoah.
Hot Daddy's Barbecue won the overall grand championship in the 2023 Shenandoah ShenDig Barbecue Championships Saturday afternoon. The Grasston, Minnesota team was among 37 participating in the second annual competition. Kyle and Amy Kuhn are the husband and wife duo comprising Hot Daddy's Kyle tells KMA News the victory came as a surprise for the couple, who take part in other events in Iowa and Minnesota. He attributes the win to a successful formula.
"We've nailed down our program," said Kyle. "We've just been kind of fine-tuning it over the last few years. It started hitting last year. We just keep on with the same program."
Teams began filling the lot behind Shenandoah's Elks Lodge as early as Friday morning, and logged marathon hours to prepare beef brisket, pork, pork ribs and chicken for the discerning group of Kansas City Barbecue Society judges. Jordan Williams of Des Moines heads up BBQ Pit Brothers of Des Moines. Williams says cooking competition food is an intricate process.
"It's pretty time consuming," said Williams, "trying to find the best quality meat, you know, going to two to three different stores finding it. All the prep, loading the trailer and getting the charcoal, the seasonings, the rubs, everything. It takes quite a bit of time, I think."
For David Hintz of Granger, competing as Polk County Barbecue is his true hobby.
"I don't have a bass boat," said Hintz. "I don't have a set of golf clubs. I don't have a Harley. This is my escape from my day-in, day-out job that I love. But, I like doing this. It's just been an addiction."
Ryan Sieck of Tabor is member of That's What She Said Barbecue. Sieck says he and other teams enjoy the camaraderie of the barbecue community.
"No matter what, we've made several friends with several teams around here," said Sieck. "Dropping hints, having conversations. Each team feeds each other something. Drinks are shared amongst people. It's a very good community, and it's really good time. Everybody's super-friendly, and want to have a good time."
Teams from six states and several surrounding communities competed in ShenDig '23. Toby Antonson of Lincoln's Team Brew & Cue gave the event's organization high marks. He also noted how the Shenandoah community embraced the teams.
"Everybody's accommodating," said Antonson. "We feel like people want us to be here. There's some times where it feels like, aw, it's just another contest, and this is not it at all."
Organizers were pleased with the overall competition, and Friday's and Saturday's attendance. ShenDig Committee Co-Chairs Stacy Truex and Mace Hensen credited the committee's teamwork and strong volunteer force with a successful event.
"If you've been around the grounds, you've seen all the teams," said Truex. "Everyone's excited, everyone's in a good mood. It's a great environment. The spirit of everybody is just so friendly and loving toward each other, I feel. We've heard nothing but amazing reviews."
"Every team I've talked to throughout this entire weekend, they're coming back next year," said Hensen. "They love Shenandoah, and being down in Shenandoah really helps."
With the Shenandoah victory, Hot Daddy's automatically qualifies for the Kansas City Royal Barbecue Competition and the International Invitational Championships, and is entered into a drawing for the Jack Daniels World Championships in Kentucky. Railyard BBQ of Lansing, Kansas won the reserve championship as the second-place team, and Team Crawford of Atlantic received the mayor's trophy as the highest scoring team within 45 minutes of Shenandoah.