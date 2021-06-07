(Omaha) -- After a relatively cool and wet spring, summerlike conditions have seized most of the Missouri River basin.
Officials with NOAA and the National Weather Service gave a monthly update on weather conditions during the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's recent conference call. Doug Kluck is NOAA's regional climate service director, Kluck says below-normal temperatures and heavy precipitation were prevalent throughout much of the region the last 30 days. But the outlook from June 10th to 16th indicates well above normal temperatures, and drier than normal conditions.
"It's an unusual weather pattern in the short and sort of medium term here," said Kluck. "The next two weeks are not what we like to see, especially during sort of our wetter season. May and June tend to be our wetter seasons in terms of the plains and major rainfall events. It doesn't mean we can't make it up, but on top of already dry areas, this is not what we wanted to see."
In fact, Kluck says the current trends indicate warmer, drier conditions for most of the basin throughout the summer--except for Missouri and western Iowa. He says cooler temperatures did help ease some of the soil evaporation issues in the region. But, the situation is different now, and drought is a concern in the basin.
"Those cooler temperatures are gone," he said. "We may get a little of that relief in the lower part of the basin, but even down here, if you will, things are going to start perking up and be more summerlike. We're going to get expanded evaporation and heat."
Kevin Low of the weather service's Missouri River Basin Forecast Center says the June to September runoff volume forecast is expected to be below-to-well below normal for mountain areas west, with no flooding potential from mountain snow melt. He adds the latest drought monitor shows more than 60% of the basin's soil abnormally dry or worse. Thus, much of the river basin has a reduced risk for flooding this year, as compared to normal. Some minor flooding, however, has occurred in Kansas and Missouri over the past month.
"Rain events drive springtime flooding in the lower basin," said Low. "We are projecting on-again, off-again minor flooding in the lower basin between now and late August."
Late last week, the corps placed the upper basin runoff forecast at 17.9 million acre feet--69% of average.