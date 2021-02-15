(Washington) -- Measures designed to help homeowners and renters cope with COVID-19 related hardships are making their way through Congress.
Late last week, the U.S. House Financial Services Committee advanced their portion of the next coronavirus relief package. Included are $100 million for housing counseling services through the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corporation, or Neighborworks. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among the measure's supporters. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Axne says the counselors provide help for Iowans with lowering housing costs, among other assistance.
"It's focused on homeowners, and that counseling can be used by renters, as well," said Axne. "But, it is there to help them lower their costs, readjust rental assistance programs, look at lower mortgage interest rates, and help people move into those. It's essentially a program to keep a roof over their head."
Another Axne-sponsored provision is the Protect Rural Renters Act, which is designed to support rural renters struggling to cover their housing expenses. Approximately $100 million for USDA rental assistance is included in the bill. The West Des Moines Democrat says providing rental assistance helps more than just the renters.
"Certainly, we want to be able to provide money for renters to pay their landlords, so that those landlords stay in business," said Axne. "We need to make sure that people stay in their homes, and afford their mortgage, or that's just more difficulty on the whole economic system."
Axne says the risk of people losing their homes during the continuing pandemic is real.
"We've been fortunately in that COVID packages in the past, we were able to get evictions moratoriums in place," said Axne. "That's meant that folks can't be kicked out of a rental property just because they can't pay it. However, that's ending, and we've got to make sure that we cover those folks. So, this greatly helps with that."
Also included in the package is $25 billion of emergency rental assistance, $10 billion to support homeowners and $5 billion to support people experiencing homelessness. Axne and other sponsors hope the provisions are included in a comprehensive new COVID relief package under consideration in Congress.