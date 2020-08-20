(Essex) -- This school year will be different in more ways than one for the Essex School District.
New course selections are available to students are part of the district's career academy program. Among them: a construction trades program, in which students will build a house across the street from Essex's K-12 complex. The Essex School Board approved the contract of Roger Looker as the program's instructor at its regular meeting Wednesday evening. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells says Looker replaces another teacher previously selected for the program.
"Our other teacher didn't come through because their working is picking up," said Wells, "and they could not release him--he did not have enough time. So, Roger's going to do it this year for us. It will be a three-bedroom home built right across the street. We're actually digging a hole for the basement on Tuesday, and then, Caleb Gettner from Stanton is going to come over, and work with the kids doing the foundation. So, in the next 10 days, the foundation work will be done, and then Roger will start framing up a home."
Wells says other community partners are being sought for the program.
"We have some community partners for heating and air, and electrical, roofing and sheet rocking," he said. "So, any people that have those skills that would like to teach kids, we are always looking for experts to help us. We want to make sure, that this is our first house. It's an amazing house. Roger's a veteran carpenter. He's built houses before. He's had a construction business. We're just really blessed, and we appreciate him helping us out."
Essex's construction trades class is similar to the career academy program in the Hamburg School District, where Wells is also superintendent. Construction of the Hamburg students' house was interrupted by the COVID-19-related school shutdown in March. Wells says students are getting help in finishing the project this school year.
"We have a Christian group coming from Illinois in mid-to-late September," said Wells. "They're going to help us construct the house. They think it will take us 30 days to complete the house. So, the kids will be working with that construction group. We still plan on getting it done before the snow flies this year."
Wells says construction trades students will follow coronavirus safety guidelines when working on the house.
"They'll wear masks when they're closely working together," he said. "When they're working solo, they can take the masks off, as long as they're six feet away. And, monitoring flu symptoms will be really important going forward. We don't want anyone getting sick. It's just dealing with it when it does happen."
In other business, the board approved the Essex scuba diving students' request for a checkout dive trip to Paducah, Kentucky--provided that the class' instructor can travel with them, and depending on the COVID-19 situation. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.