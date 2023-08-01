(Council Bluffs) -- If early voting has been any indication, voters will be out in droves in Pottawattamie County today to decide how their county supervisors are elected.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the county for a special election after a petition was submitted earlier this year with nearly 4,000 signatures calling for the election. Currently, Pottawattamie County utilizes plan one, which involves at-large voting with no residency requirements. County Auditor Melvyn Houser says voters will have three options on the lone ballot question, two of which would divide the county into five roughly equally-populated districts.
"Plan one is what we are now, where all supervisors are voted on at-large and they can live anywhere in the county," said Houser. "Plan two is where they form districts and then they are voted on at-large by everyone in the county, or there's plan three which is districts and only those living within that district can vote for that supervisor, who also has to live in that district."
He adds there is no threshold for any options to meet percentage-wise, with simply the top vote-getter being the plan moving forward. The special election has drawn considerable public interest, with some groups pushing for plan three. At the same time, individuals such as Supervisor Jeff Jorgensen have been open about their desire to remain a plan one county. Houser adds an active early voting period has reiterated the public interest in the decision.
"We've got about 1,300 early ballots in whether they've been mailed in or voted on at the counter," he said. "We've never done this before so I couldn't tell you whether it's a high turnout or a low turnout with an election like this. It's been pretty active and they're steadily voting at the counter now."
While it can be a difficult time of year to find poll workers, particularly for a county-wide vote, Houser says they have found enough workers to open all but one of their usual precincts.
"Of course this time of year with county fairs and vacations it was a little touch and go, but there's one small precinct we've had to temporarily move to another precinct," Houser explained. "People that are in the city of McClelland will have to drive to Underwood to vote--those two precincts have been combined temporarily."
He adds that Pottawattamie County has mostly avoided a nationwide struggle to find poll workers. Houser says they will utilize the same precincts as a November general election. To find your polling site, residents can visit the county website.