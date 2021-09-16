(Sidney) -- As census numbers show dropping populations in rural communities, the city of Sidney looks to add new housing opportunities.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Sidney City Council heard from Alexsis Fleener of the Southwest Iowa Planning Council to discuss housing in the community. The council addressed two resolutions of support for CDBG Housing Applications. Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News the council has been working with private developers through SWIPCO. Last night, Johnson says the council did approve one of the resolutions, but tabled the other.
"One developer hadn't had the application fully complete at this time, now that doesn't foreclose us supporting the application in the future, we just didn't have the details and they were not prepared to proceed," Johnson said. "However, we did approve a resolution to support a project from a local man who owns the building just south of the square which used to be the old laundromat."
Johnson says the owner brought a proposal before the council to turn the property into an apartment building. Johnson adds the council is excited to supplement the housing market in a manner that provides diversity.
"(To) do it in a way that fits a bunch of needs," Johnson said. "When you look at housing, you look at a variety of options. Obviously, the best option is homes that are purchased, and the next is rentals. You're able to get a diversity of people, and a diversity of families with a variety of housing, and rental apartments is a key element to that."
Johnson also says this isn't the first time SWIPCO has offered housing assistant to communities in the area.
"SWIPCO has helped us, if you remember back, there has been money allocated to three counties: Harrison, Mills, and Fremont counties for flood recovery," Johnson said. "Now this is money used to supplement housing in the area, to offset loss in housing stock."
Johnson says working with SWIPCO not only allows another party to help find developers, but also help incentive those developers to provide their services.
On top the renovations anticipated in Sidney, Johnson says housing market additions throughout different communities will only help to benefit each other.
"It's one of those things where projects in our neighboring communities are important to Sidney as well," Johnson said. "I firmly believe that a rising tide raises all boats, so we're excited that local communities in Fremont County are able to access this money, and able to get some developments in, so that we can start reversing the population trends that we're seeing with the census results."
According to a report and map derived from the 2020 U.S. Census, and released by the Census Bureau in early August, large parts of rural southwest Iowa, northwest Missouri, and south east Nebraska saw a "less than zero" percent change in population.
While the council did provide a resolution of support, Johnson says the exact details are still being ironed out as the project enters the development stages. A link to the 2020 U.S. Census report is provided with the webstory at kmaland.com.