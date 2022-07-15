(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City officials are hoping plans for a major housing initiative clear another hurdle early next meeting.
At its regular meeting Monday evening at 6, the Nebraska City City Council holds the second reading of an ordinance setting the purchase of 27 acres of property near CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital for $460,000. Plans call for construction of up to 40 units at that location to help meet the community's housing needs. Funding from the city's $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding would cover the purchase costs. In a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the city's major employers are pushing for additional housing.
"Our big employers here--American Meter, Honeywell and Cargill--they all said they could expand all their shifts--first, second and third--if they had more folks," he said. "And then Wayfair's owner has contacted the council, and sent us a note that he would like to do a capital investment to improve his production, which would mean more folks. His concern was bringing in more folks, and being able to have somewhere close where they could house."
The mayor adds prospective new residents are also looking for more housing in the community.
"I know when folks do come to town, they tell us they had a hard time looking," said Bequette. "There wasn't a whole lot of inventory. At one point, I think we had eight homes on the market--that's how low we were. Our housing studies--we do them every 10 years--the last two have said we do have a housing shortage. So, we're hoping that this would give a chance for folks who do want to move up to a little newer, more modern house, or a little bigger, then that would do that, and would open up whatever they're owning or living in right now. We'd kind of start the cycle and get things moving here in town with a little more inventory."
Other agenda items include an edited facilities use agreement with Hypercolor LLC for the use of the Veterans Memorial Building's basement, action allowing the city's parks and recreation commissioner and street commissioner to authorize and sign facilities use agreements, and a remembrance for Erv Friesen. A former Nebraska City High School Principal, Nebraska City Chamber of Commerce director, and director of the Missouri River Basin Lewis and Clark Center, Friesen died earlier this month at the age of 79.