(KMAland) -- As the weather gets cooler the leaves are starting to fall across KMAland. A beautiful picture but also a chore when they fall onto your yard. The Iowa DNR has some tips to clear off the fall leaves.
There are ways in which you can use the leaves and branches that fall onto your yard to help nourish your lawn, garden and community with three easy steps. Environment Specialist Senior Christine Paulson discusses step number one, composting.
“It is a great way to take your food scraps along with your leaves that have fallen to make nutrients for your garden. It is also a great activity for kids,” Paulson said.
Another great way to use the leaves rather than just burning or throwing away would be to mulch the leaves. Paulson explains how using a lawn mower to mulch your leaves helps your lawn.
“You can leave them in place and when you run over them with your lawn mower it’s really a nice natural fertilizer. Especially this year with how dry it has been it is kind of nice to keep those nutrients in the lawn,” Paulson said.
The final option would be to put your leaves into a bag and to check with your local community as to where there might be a drop off site or if your community waste removal takes yard waste. Paulson described why these are better options than burning the leaves.
“Burning leaves and other types of landscape waste can actually release carbon monoxide as well as very small particles that can bypass most of your lungs defenses and get down in the lungs. It can even release toxic chemicals,” Paulson said.
Overall using leaves as nutrients for your lawn rather than chemicals in the air is a better option all the way around. To hear the full interview with Christine Paulson click below.