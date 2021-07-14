(Clarinda) — Clarinda will have a new mayor in the near future.
During the Clarinda City Council meeting Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Lisa Hull announced that she will not seek reelection in the November citywide elections. A fifth-generation resident of Clarinda, Hull was elected mayor in 2017, running unopposed to replace Gordon Kokenge — who stepped aside after three terms. In the brief announcement, Hull said her responsibilities at the family business are putting a greater demand on her time.
"It's been an honor to be the first female mayor of Clarinda," said Hull. "It was an honor to be elected to have that position. But, after four years as mayor and 11 years in our business at CL Fabrication. I'm needed more at that place."
Prior to serving as mayor, Hull was a city council member and was first elected in 2011. Candidates wishing to run for mayor in the November 2nd election can begin filing nomination papers with the County Auditor on August 23rd. The deadline for candidates to file is September 16th at 5 p.m.