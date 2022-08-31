(Shenandoah) – Human connections matter – that’s the message from one of the nation’s leading motivational speakers in Shenandoah Wednesday night.
Joe Beckman was keynote speaker at the MAY Mentoring Community and Workforce Development Dinner at the Elm Street Grill. Based in his native Minnesota, Beckman has traveled to schools and communities across the country, covering such subjects as self-worth, resiliency, confidence, joy and human connectivity. Beckman tells KMA News human connections are key to any relationship – especially those involved in mentoring children.
“If I am going to listen to you, and you are going to lead, I need to build trust,” said Beckman, “or I will need to have trust with the person that’s leading me. And, the trust that we build are based on the connections that we make. And, those small little things like giving a kid a nickname, and being loyal and showing up at the place you said you were going to show up at – all of those little things matter.”
Beckman says disconnections are stacking up in today’s society – with the social media as the main culprit.
“I’m an ‘80’s kid – we never grew up on social media,” he said. “We never grew up on cell phones. I had a Nintendo, which had two buttons and a D-pad. Pretty easy to navigate that. Everything that is now in our day and age seems like it needs a NASA certification in order to use it.”
Beckman says the amount of time children spend in front of a screen causes tensions for parents.
“I think there is a huge disconnect between how do I exactly enter this space as a parent when I know nothing about it,” said Beckman. “But at this same time, there’s this sort of tug on our heart that knows that if we just put an 8-year-old in front of an iPad for eight hours a day, that that’s not right, either.”
In addition to his MAY Mentoring presentation, Beckman also speaks to Shenandoah students Thursday. Earlier this week, Beckman spoke at the Southwest Valley and Clarinda school districts. A similar visit is planned in Creston Friday.