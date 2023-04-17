(Hamburg) -- Human remains discovered in Fremont County last month have been identified as a missing Springfield, Missouri man.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says the remains discovered in rural Hamburg near the Missouri River have been identified as 30-year-old Salvador Agustin Fonseca, who had been missing since February 2022. Authorities say deputies were called by a real estate company employee who was scouting the property for deer on March 20th when he came across the human remains. The Sheriff's Office says deputies and an agent from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation located and seized several items from the scene including human skeletal remains, car keys, and a gym pass. Authorities say the skeletal remains were identified as Fonseca on Tuesday.
Additionally, the Sheriff's Office says the keys were determined to belong to a 2015 Chevrolet Spark that was recovered during the course of a theft investigation in March 2022 from roughly the seven mile marker of northbound Interstate 29 that was registered to Fonseca. Authorities say it is unknown why Fonseca stopped at that location, but it is believed he walked west to the Missouri River. The Sheriff's Office says no foul play is suspected in the death.
Iowa DCI, the Fremont County Coroner's Office, and the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office assisted the Sheriff's Office in the case.