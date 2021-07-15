(Shenandoah) -- More changes in Shenandoah's fireworks laws could be forthcoming--if Shenandoah's outgoing mayor has his way.
Near the end of this week's Shenandoah City Council meeting, Mayor Dick Hunt voiced his support to changes in light of numerous complaints received by city officials regarding violations of the city's existing ordinances regarding fireworks. However, since he's a "lame duck" mayor, Hunt says it's up to the council to decide on any future amendments.
"I want you councilmen to talk this over with each other--don't break the open meeting law," said Hunt, "then, I want you to get back to me on if you want me to get with Mahlon (Sorensen), with A.J. (Lyman), with the police chief and fire chief before I leave, or if you want to wait before the new person sits in this seat to take up this matter."
Fireworks were originally allowed in Shenandoah from June 20th to July 8th. But, the council shortened the time period back in 2017 upon Hunt's recommendation. And, he says he's ready to make other changes based on the calls he received following this past Independence Day weekend.
"I've had more calls this year than I've had in 16 years as mayor," he said. "And, the lady down at the Veterans Administration had more calls, and she's getting me letters from veterans."
Most of complaints center around shooting off fireworks past the curfew listed in city ordinance. Under Shenandoah's current laws, fireworks are allowed July 1st through 3rd until 10 p.m., and July 4th until 11 p.m.
"If everyone obeyed the right times, and what have you, it would be different," said Hunt. "But, they don't pay any attention on start times, or other times."
Councilwoman Toni Graham says there are some residents who obey the laws.
"I think it's just the attitude of the people shooting them," said Graham. "They're not shooting them right."
In a recent interview with KMA News, Shenandoah Police Chief Josh Gray says numerous warnings were issued by his officers in response to fireworks complaints. Fireworks are also allowed in Shenandoah December 31st until 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.