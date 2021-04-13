(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah will have a new mayor in 2022.
Dick Hunt announced at the end of Tuesday night’s Shenandoah City Council meeting that he will not run for a fifth term as mayor. Hunt tells KMA News that after four terms at the helm, it’s time to step down.
“As you know, if I finish out this year, it will be 16 years,” said Hunt. “I think that’s probably long enough. Like I said, I’ve been in public service for 57 years, so I think I’m ready to step back.”
Prior to succeeding Gregg Connell as mayor in 2006, Hunt posted a distinguished law enforcement career, beginning with the Shenandoah Police Department. After two years on the force, he moved to the Page County Sheriff's Office, where he worked as a deputy and sheriff until 1980. Hunt then came back to the Shenandoah Police Department and served as chief of police from 1980 to 1993. Following his retirement from the police department, he served 12 years as a Fremont County magistrate. Hunt says serving as mayor this past year under COVID-19 was challenging for him and the city.
“That’s definitely changed a lot of things,” he said. “Having ZOOM meetings and things that go on, and small businesses having a real tough time. We were fortunate. We came out pretty good compared to most towns, but I think a lot of that is because we didn’t have to close the box stores, compared to the big stores.”
Hunt says construction of the city’s $12 million water treatment plant in 2014 is just one of the major developments in the city during his tenure.
“As you know, we went through a battle with the water plant,” said Hunt. “But, things are good there now. Lloyd’s expanded. Green Plains and Pella have always been good for us. There’s just a lot of good things.”
Hunt adds he’s glad the construction and opening of Shenandoah’s new Veterans Administration Community Based Outpatient Clinic happened during his watch. After nearly six decades as a public servant, Hunt says his retirement plans are indefinite.
“No, I’m probably too old to go back into umpiring, too,” he joked. “So, I probably won’t do much.”
Shenandoah’s next mayor will be elected in the 2021 citywide and school board elections November 8th.