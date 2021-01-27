(Shenandoah) -- Street and road crews in KMAland continued the post-snowstorm onslaught Wednesday.
Snow plows were on the job once again in the aftermath from one of the heavier snowfalls in recent memory. Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt praised his city's street crews for their continuing efforts at the beginning of Tuesday night's city council meeting. With up to 13 inches of snow to deal with, Hunt says the job has not been easy.
"This was a tough snow--a foot of snow," said Hunt. "I think they said it's about the first time since 2013 that we've had that much. But, they have done a fantastic job, and I know they're still working out there all the time. So, we just want to make sure they stay safe, and I hope all the people are doing what they're supposed to do about parking, and what have you."
Council members have been meeting via ZOOM since early last fall because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic. City officials originally planned to hold Tuesday's council meeting at Shenandoah City Hall, as discussion over the proposed noise control amendment was on the agenda. However, Hunt called to conduct the entire meeting virtually. In order to show good leadership, Hunt says the council needed to stay off the streets while snow removal efforts continued.
"That was my call," said Hunt. "I thought it was the right thing to do at the time, and that's how it came out."
Shenandoah officials declared a snow emergency on Sunday--hours before Monday's winter storm hit. Under the city's regulations, an emergency is triggered after two inches of snow has fallen. During the emergency, there is no parking on snow emergency routes and alternate parking on all other streets.