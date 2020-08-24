(KMAland) -- Hunter education courses have begun once again for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Hunter education is a mandatory program that is designed to introduce students to several life-long skills that are important to many different types of outdoor recreational opportunities. The course teaches students basic survival and first aid skills, water safety, wildlife identification, and the basics of wildlife management, hunting laws, and firearm/archery safety. Hunter education also stresses the importance of individual responsibility and outdoor ethics.
“We just try and paint that picture of how firearms are something to respect and to do your due diligence when you’re hunting and using them,” spokesperson for the event Jake Holt said.
The course took place on Saturday the 22nd but be on the lookout for more information for classes in the future from the Iowa DNR. All participants must be at least 11 years of age and masks are required for attendees.
“We also give the background on why hunting is important and discuss that North American model on its importance for wildlife and game. We try to cover quite a bit of different things from the wildlife management all the way to the hunter and firearm safety with these classes,” Holt said.
Holt also talked about classes in the future.
“There should be more opportunities as the year goes on. I would say with some of the health related issues there will be a few less this year but I think there will still be some throughout the year going on,” Holt said.
