(Shenandoah) -- Tuesday's Shenandoah City Council meeting promises to be a historic event.
It's the last council meeting in Dick Hunt's 16-year tenure as the city's mayor. Though Hunt officially steps down December 31st, his newly-elected successor, Roger McQueen, takes the oath of office during the council's 6 p.m. meeting at City Hall. Also taking the oaths are three incumbent council members reelected in last month's general elections--Rita Gibson, Toni Graham and Kim Swank, as well as reelected park and recreation board members Jeff Baker and Shelly Anderson. Council members area also expected to appoint a successor to fill McQueen's vacant park board position.
Also Tuesday night, the council holds a public hearing on amending City Code provisions regarding the city's voting wards. City officials recently revised the city's precincts in order to balance population numbers based on 2021 census figures. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman recently told KMA News the census put Shenandoah's population at 4,925. Ward 1's population is set at 1,664, while ward 2 totals 1,624, and ward 3, 1637.
"Ward one, primarily on the north side of town," he said, "it picked up a little bit of area--but that's also the same area where the city has demolished a lot of abandoned properties. So, it's seen a population decrease. Ward 3 largely stayed the same. There's a couple of blocks that actually moved into ward 2, and ward 2--at least on the proposal--currently would be the smallest. But, it also contains, like, Westridge, where there is some new home construction going on. So, it has, currently speaking, the most potential for population growth."
Lyman says the adjusted boundaries will not impact the council's current makeup. Residents may view the city's new boundary map at City Hall.