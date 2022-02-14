(Glenwood) -- After more than two decades on the job, Mills County's emergency management coordinator is calling it a career.
February 22nd is the last day for Larry Hurst, who announced his retirement last week. Hurst has served as the county's EMC for nearly 22 years. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Hurst called the decision to retire "short fused." At the same time, Hurst says he's not getting any younger, and the timing was right to step away from public service.
"I did spent 32 years in the military, almost," said Hurst. "So, I was looking back in the last year or so, and, you know, after 50-some years in government service, maybe I need to spend a little more time with my family. So, that was part of it. And, I think it just kind of crept up on me. There's a lot of things this year that came into play, and I think the timing was just right."
Over the years, Hurst has guided the county's response to numerous disasters.
"Two would be the floods," he said. "The floods of 2011, because of the length of that event. Really, we never breached any of our levees, but the water came up, and we had to evacuate a lot of the county along the I-29 coordinator. Then, of course, the flood of 2019 was probably one of the hardest, emotional floods I've ever witnessed since I've been alive. I know there's been others in past years, but I would say those were the biggest."
Then, there's the numerous tornadoes and severe storms--including December's derecho--plus the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's an unknown," said Hurst. "it's something that we don't know how long we'll be living with. I think it's something that will become part of our daily life. We'll just have to protect yourselves, keep our heads at a swivel from a health standpoint, and take care of our families."
Hurst has also witnessed some major changes in emergency response during his tenure. He says both the county and state have improved mitigation strategies and public communications regarding disasters.
"I know the state of Iowa has worked with us here locally to get people to be better prepared," he said. "So, I think we've had these disasters, you know, over the last decade or two--the flooding, the tornadoes, severe storms--you name it. The public has gotten better prepared, I think, through self awareness. Being Iowans, we all tend to look after each other, and be prepared in case of the what-ifs."
Another improvement is the county's E-911 communications system, which Hurst says greatly improved radio coverage for the county's first responders.
Mills County's Emergency Management Commission has yet to decide on Hurst's successor. Under a continuity plan, Gabe Barney will continue to serve as the county's emergency management specialist, and Susan Wiegel will take over as the county's 911 director. You can hear the full interview with Larry Hurst here: