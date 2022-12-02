(Clarinda) -- Clarinda Regional Health Center is adding a new women's health provider to its specialty provider lineup.
CRHC CEO Chuck Nordyke announced this week that Jona Hutson will begin seeing patients in Clarinda as part of a partnership with Shenandoah Medical Center. Hutson holds a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Frontier Nursing University and is a Certified Nurse Midwife.
Hutson has worked in southwest Iowa since 2017, making her the first Certified Nurse Midwife in the area. She offers a holistic evidence-based approach to OB-GYN care and can aswer questions related to nutrition, exercise, relationships, emotions, breastfeeding and parenting to help in individualized patient care.
Hutson serves women, across the lifespan, in need of gynecologic care, preconception care, obstetrical care, delivery, postpartum care, well-women exams, contraception management, and more.
To make an appointment with Hutson in Clarinda, call (712) 542-8330.