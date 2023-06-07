(Shenandoah) -- At least one KMAland maternal care provider believes a new licensing law for professional midwives could assist in providing better access to care in rural Iowa.
Earlier this month, Governor Kim Reynolds signed House File 265 into law, which primarily establishes a state licensing process to certify professional midwives and ensure they've completed an educational course before practicing, with exemptions for those practicing in communities such as religious groups with "traditional" midwifery practices. Dr. Jona Hutson is an advanced certified nurse midwife at Shenandoah Medical Center. Hutson tells KMA News the legislation comes at a time when OB/GYN providers are becoming harder to find, and those who are around are typically overbooked, understaffed, and burning out -- leading to a rising number of births in the U.S. without access to maternity care.
"About 12% of births in the United States have limited or no access to maternity care -- that's kind of scary and it's not going to get better any time soon," said Hutson. "We've got huge areas, especially in rural communities, where we just don't have access to that care and we need to start looking at ways to make that better for the public."
The bill also received strong support from state legislators, passing the Senate 46-2 and 91-2 in the House. However, Hutson did emphasize the type of midwives the bill would cover -- which is limited to professional midwives. She says there is often some confusion on the training associated with the various levels of midwives, such as a certified nurse midwife -- who has an advanced degree and are already nationally and state licensed to practice women's healthcare, obstetrics, and care of a newborn.
"Where this bill focuses is on professional midwives, who are sometimes called the 'lay' midwife, and they're midwives that do have some form of training, they're just not nurses," Hutson explained. "They will often take midwifery courses but it's just not as regulated right now and states are starting to do that which is what Iowa is doing."
She adds that professional midwives typically practice at a home or birth center rather than in a hospital setting. Hutson also identified "traditional midwives" trained through handed-down techniques and usually work on reservations or in Amish and other religious communities in home settings. Hutson says patients have the right to complete transparency regarding their maternal care provider's qualifications or certifications, and the bill should help.
"They should have comfort knowing that there's somebody watching over to make sure they're appropriately licensed and that they have oversight," she said. "Physicians practicing in maternity care typically have four years of residency following graduating as a physician and they can provide surgical options as well as maternity options. (People) need to know that certified nurse midwives have the next step as far as in-patient care."
Hutson adds it wasn't too long ago when home births performed by midwives were the more common method in the early 1900s before transitioning into a hospital setting in the 1950s. However, she says concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic have led to more mothers considering a home birth method recently.
"Just because people were scared that they weren't going to be able to have their spouse with them, not have their newborn in the room with them, or they couldn't have their doula with them," said Hutson. "So, they started to re-think the whole process and even in Iowa, we're seeing an increase in women requesting or thinking about that as an option for their healthcare."
She adds that a home birth method is a safe alternative to a hospital option for the right patient. She hopes the law also opens up communication and potential transfer of care between physicians, certified nurse midwives, and professional midwives.