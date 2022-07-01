(West Des Moines) – Hy-Vee is voluntarily pulling all varieties and all sizes of its Hy-Vee brand potato salad and Mealtime potato following a presumptive positive microbial test on a production line.
The store – which has more than 285 locations across the Midwest – made the announcement Friday. While final test results are not expected for 7-10 days, store officials say they are voluntarily withdrawing the products due to the holiday weekend.
The withdrawal includes all varieties and sizes of Hy-Vee potato salad and Mealtime potato salad available from grab-and-go refrigerated cases or deli cases.
Customers who have purchased any of these products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Customers with questions can email customercare@hy-vee.com.
A full list of products covered under the withdrawal is available below:
•HY-VEE OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD
•HY-VEE COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD
•HY-VEE DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD
•HY-VEE GREEN ONION & EGG POTATO SALAD
•HY-VEE CHIPOTLE RANCH POTATO SALAD
•HY-VEE DICED RED SKIN POTATO SALAD
•HY-VEE LOADED BAKED POTATO SALAD
•MEALTIME OLD FASHIONED POTATO SALAD
•MEALTIME COUNTRY STYLE POTATO SALAD
•MEALTIME DIJON MUSTARD POTATO SALAD