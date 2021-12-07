(Tabor) -- The city of Tabor will be flushing hydrants next week.
Tabor city officials have announced the city will be flushing its hydrants December 13th and 14th. Officials say residents may experience some water discoloration during and immediately after the flush, and advise to run cold water until it becomes clear.
Residents are also advised to run hot water to see if the colored water went into the water heater, and avoid laundering whites and other light color clothing while experiencing discolored water.
Any questions residents have can be directed to the Tabor City Clerk's Office at 712-629-2295.