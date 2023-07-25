(Tabor) -- The city of Tabor will be flushing hydrants later this week.
Tabor city officials have announced that the city will be flushing its hydrants July 26 and 27. Officials say residents may experience some water discoloration during and immediately after the flush, and advise running cold water until it becomes clear.
Residents are also advised to run hot water to see if the colored water went into the water heater, and avoid laundering whites and other light color clothing while experiencing discolored water.
Any questions residents have can be directed to the Tabor City Clerk's Office at 712-629-2295.