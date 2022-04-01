(Tabor) -- Tabor officials are planning another round of hydrant flushing next week.
City officials say they will be flushing hydrants within the city on April 6th and 7th. Officials say water discoloration may be experienced during or immediately after the flushing, and advise to run cold water until it is clear. The city also suggests to check the hot water incase the discolored water went through the water heater, and to avoid laundering whites and light colors while there is discolored water.
Any questions can be directed to the Tabor City Clerk's Office by calling 712-629-2295.