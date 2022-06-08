(Tabor) -- Tabor city officials are planning for another round of hydrant flushing next week.
In a press release Wednesday, city officials say they will be flushing hydrants within the city June 14 and 15. Officials say water discoloration may be experienced during or immediately after the flushing, and advise to run cold water until it is clear. The city also suggests to check the hot water incase the discolored water went through the water heater, and to avoid laundering whites and light colors while the water is discolored.
Any questions can be directed to the Tabor City Clerk's Office by calling 712-629-2295.