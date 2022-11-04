(KMAland) -- For the first time, HyVee is giving its employees the day off on Thanksgiving.
Officials with the Des Moines-based grocery retailer made the announcement in a press release earlier this week, marking the first time the store won't be open for the November holiday in its 92-year existence. The closure includes all Hy-Vee grocery stores, Dollar Fresh Markets, Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh locations, Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits locations, and Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits. Christina Gayman is the assistant vice president of communications with HyVee. Gayman tells KMA News the closure impacts the nearly 80,000 in-store and corporate employees in the grocery retailer's eight-state region.
"That's a large number of people now who will now get to celebrate Thanksgiving Day on kind of a more 'normal' timeline," said Gayman. "Many of them who worked Thanksgiving maybe had to celebrate in the evening, not at lunch time, or on a totally different day all together just depending on their schedules, their family's schedule, and what worked."
Previously, Gayman says most stores would run limited "holiday hours" from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., for example. She says the company giving the day off to its employees is the "next natural step" in improving their benefits package.
"It's ongoing through the ways that we enhance the benefits for our employees, the types of perks, vacation time, tuition assistance -- there's a lot of things that go into what makes up our benefit package for HyVee employees," Gayman explained. "To us, this was just the next natural step. Thanksgiving Day is obviously about gratitude and we're super thankful for our employees at HyVee."
Also, Gayman says the additional day off comes after their workers were put on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Different than medical professionals obviously during COVID-19, but our stores never closed," she said. "So our retail employees went to work every day, had to wear masks, many of them have been vaccinated, and so it's just our way of showing appreciation to them for everything they do."
Without any last minute or day of shopping available, Gayman says they are urging customers to plan ahead this year, particularly those ordering holiday meal packs.
"Most stores will have a Thanksgiving morning curbside pickup from 8-11," said Gayman. "So when those individuals place their orders online or in-store, they'll be able to select their pickup time and if they don't want to pickup on Thanksgiving Day that's fine and they can pick it up the day prior."
Additionally, Gayman says gas pumps at the Fast and Fresh locations will be pay-at-the-pump only. While not speculating how the move will impact other holidays, Gayman says the Thanksgiving closure is here to stay for the foreseeable future.