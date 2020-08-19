(Sidney) -- Another sign of progress in the continuing recovery from the Missouri River flooding of 2019 is found in Fremont County.
Earlier this week, Iowa Department of Transportation officials reopened Interstate 29's McPaul exit to traffic. Closed for more than a year because of the flooding, the exit allows access to the interstate from Thurman, among other areas. Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis tells KMA News the exit's reopening is good news for area motorists.
"We've taken our signs down," said Davis. "The only thing I'd advise motorists is to be careful at the railroad crossing. It has not been paved or repaired yet at the crossing. That is something that has to be let yet by the county. Construction will probably be something early next construction season, is what we hope."
Davis says the county recently reached agreement with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad officials on repairs to the McPaul crossing, as well as the cross near the I-29 Bartlett access. Action on both agreements for the J-10 and J-24 crossings was listed on the Fremont County Board of Supervisors' agenda Wednesday morning.