(Council Bluffs) -- Traffic on Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs was impacted by an injury accident Monday morning.
Council Bluffs Police say the accident occurred in westbound lanes of I-80 near the 2.2 mile marker shortly after 9:45 p.m. Authorities say an unknown eastbound semi lost a trailer tire, which bounced into the westbound express lanes, striking a Honda CR-V. The vehicle's unidentified driver suffered minor injuries.
Police say the accident shut down the interstate's westbound express lanes. Traffic was diverted to the local lanes before being reopened at 10:35 a.m. The Iowa Department of Transportation and Iowa State Patrol assisted Council Bluffs P-D at the scene.
Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call the Council Bluffs Police Traffic Unit at 712-328-4948.