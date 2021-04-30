(Minden) -- Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County early Thursday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on westbound Interstate 80 shortly after 12:45 p.m. A 1999 Ford Ranger pickup driven by 20-year-old Austin Hatfield of Wilbur, Nebraska was westbound when it lost control, exited the right side of the interstate and rolled before coming to rest upright in the ditch.
Hatfield was taken via Lifenet Helicopter to Nebraska Medicine. A passenger, 30-year-old Kodie Smith of Ridgeway, Missouri, was transported by Minden Rescue to Council Bluffs Mercy Hospital. Minden Rescue assisted the patrol at the scene.