(Menlo) -- One person was injured in a three-vehicle accident in Adair County early Wednesday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident occurred on eastbound Interstate 80 near Menlo. Authorities say a 2018 Ford transit van driven by 57-year-old Tammy Brock of Cleveland, Tennessee and a 2004 Ford E-450 pickup driven by 57-year-old Lee McCleary of Vernon, Arizona were slowing to accommodate a lane closure near the 91 mile marker. Brock's vehicle rear-ended a 2011 Honda CRV, which was being towed by McCleary's vehicle. Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lane of I-80.
Brock was taken by Stuart Rescue to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. The other driver was not injured. The Adair County Sheriff's Office, Stuart Rescue and Adair Rescue assisted the patrol at the scene.