(Red Oak) -- As plans continue to formulate for three proposed carbon pipelines in Iowa, one group is making a sweep through southwest Iowa, making their case against the projects.
The Iowa Carbon Pipeline Resistance Coalition is holding several public meetings around the state, including at the Firehouse Restaurant in Red Oak Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., to discuss proposed CO2 pipelines, most notably Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Express Pipeline. The pipeline would cut through portions of Montgomery, Page, and Fremont Counties running to Green Plains Shenandoah, LLC -- one of over 30 ethanol plants participating in the project. Caitlin Golle is a community organizer with Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement. Golle tells KMA News the pipelines could present health risks to those living in and around the proposed area.
"These pipelines propose numerous dangers to our health if they were to rupture, they are an asphyxiant, so it could suffocate whole communities as well as our vehicles," said Golle. "Emergency management is not currently prepared to respond to a situation like that."
Golle and other activists cite a carbon pipeline rupture in Satartia, Mississippi, in February 2020. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration's report, the incident resulted in the evacuation of 200 residents, sending 45 individuals to the hospital, and a nearly $4 million fine to Denbury Gulf Coast Pipelines, LLC. While the accident raised awareness for mitigation efforts and pipeline safety, Golle says she and others are still wary of similar projects.
Currently, Summit is seeking voluntary easements for the project from landowners and, as of late June, had secured just over 30% of the required land. However, Golle says the impacts on the land are long-lasting.
"You can not get the same yield return for at least five years and sometimes longer," said Golle. "There's damages that occur and then they have to come in and re-rip up the ground to repair these pipelines, starting that whole healing process over again."
Additionally, in Summit's application to the Iowa Utilities Board, the company did request the use of eminent domain. Jan Norris of West Township owns two pieces of land the proposed line would cut directly between. While the land seizure process has its place, Norris states these projects don't align with its purpose.
"Landowners are being asked to sell something they don't want to sell under threat of eminent domain," said Norris. "They will still own it, they will still pay property taxes on it, they just give up their right. They won't even be able to build a building or plant a tree on that easement -- that doesn't feel very much like it's my property anymore."
Advocates for the pipeline have touted carbon capture and sequestration's ability to reduce ethanol plant's carbon scores thus allowing them to sell to low carbon markets. However, Norris says the exchange may not be worth it.
"What we're doing essentially is giving billions of dollars to private corporations for their profit," said Norris. "Studies have been done that have shown that it will take 1.2 tons of producing new carbon to sequester one ton of current carbon. So that's not really a very good exchange for our $100 billion investment."
At Wednesday's public meeting, groups will include Iowa CCI, the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, Great Plains Action Society, 100 Grannies, Food and Water Watch, and the Science and Environmental Health Network. Other companies proposing CO2 pipelines include Navigator CO2 Ventures and Wolf Carbon Solutions.