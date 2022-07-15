(Red Oak) -- Opponents to carbon pipelines in KMAland made their voices known Thursday evening hoping to establish a united front.
The Iowa Carbon Pipeline Resistance Coalition, along with several residents of all political backgrounds, gathered at a public meeting at the Firehouse Restaurant in Red Oak, discussing what they say are possible dangers and the next steps in combatting liquid carbon dioxide pipelines. Currently, Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Express pipeline -- including nearly 700 miles of pipe in Iowa -- would cut through a good portion of Montgomery, Page, and Fremont County. Additionally, after Navigator CO2 Ventures announced a partnership with POET Energy, the bio-processing company's Corning plant in Adams County is expected to join the "Heartland Greenway Systems" project. Jess Mazour, the conservation program coordinator for the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter, says the pipeline company's promises of a climate-change solution is a "green scheme" due to the carbon capture process utilizing an immense amount of energy.
"So these companies are going to be contacting your energy co-ops if you have RDCs or whatever it is in the area, they're going to be probably trying to take a lot of energy away from community members," said Mazour. "We also know that part of the process where you capture (CO2) in order to compress it, it creates a lot of outputs that have to be disposed of."
Meanwhile, Emma Schmit, a senior Food and Water Watch organizer, says Summit, Navigator, and AMD Wolf Carbon Solutions would be bringing in a combined $2 billion annually in 45Q tax credits and nearly $23 billion combined over 12 years. The federal tax credit was implemented initially in 2008 to reduce carbon emissions, including $12 to $50 for every ton of carbon captured and sequestered.
After a CO2 pipeline rupture in Satartia, Mississippi, in February 2020, Mazour says the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is still assessing the safety of the type of project.
"So why here in Iowa would we approve these now when the federal agency that oversees pipelines, doesn't even know if they can be safe for our communities," said Mazour. "In Satartia and in a test rupture, it spread in 1,300 feet in under four minutes. Think of what's within 1,300 feet of you, that's very terrifying, because that's very quick destruction of your livestock, families, or your neighbors."
Concerns over the pipeline company's abilities to utilize eminent domain, the practices used by surveyors and land agents, and the potential crop loss for farmers were also aired.
Caitlin Golle is a community organizer with Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement. While 35 of the 58 impacted counties have filed an objection to the Iowa Utilities Board, she says county boards should be looking into a possible ordinance for the specific pipeline -- should the IUB approve Summit's permit application.
"These ordinances will include things like 'well, Summit has to pay a certain amount of dollars for every roadway that they cross, for every river that they cross, they have to pay an initial fee just to enter the county," said Golle.
Jan Norris of West Township, who helped facilitate Thursday's meeting, says opposition continues to mount against the projects across the state and gave some final advice to those impacted and not directly impacted by the proposed pipelines.
"Just say no to these easements, file an objection with the IUB, talk with your neighbors and make sure they understand the dangers, and tell your board of supervisors you want them to pass an ordinance to protect us," said Norris. "If we stand united and lock arms, and say not on our farms or our neighbors, we can stop this. Thanks for being here."
Golle says over 1,000 comments have been submitted to the IUB, with nearly 97% being in opposition.