(Coin) -- Rural Page County will soon receive an upgrade in its internet broadband services.
That's thanks to IAMO Communications, who were the recipient of a grant from the state of Iowa through the Broadband Grants Program. IAMO, which serves portions of rural southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri, is among several companies throughout the state receiving state funding. CEO and General Manager Tim Toepfer tells KMA News his company received just over $1.9 million. Toepfer says the project "Page County Wired" will help several unserved areas of Page County.
"So it will be providing fiber speeds up to one gig right now to all these areas for both download and upload," Toepfer said. "It'll enable them to use telehealth, remote working or remote learning for students that have to stay at home from school, and those kinds of things. So it will definitely increase what's available today, because most of these areas have less than 10 Meg of broadband available to them."
Toepfer estimates the project will include nearly 90 miles of broadband to be buried throughout the county. However, given the size of the project, he adds it will take some time before it becomes operational.
"So this project has a four-year timeline to be completed and have the infrastructure in place," Toepfer said. "Really in our outlook, we're looking to have all of the mainline fiber in place within two and a half to three years, provided materials are available."
While the grant amounts to nearly $2 million, Toepfer says it certainly doesn't cover the complete cost.
"So the grant is worth just over $1.9 million in funding, while the project itself is around a $4 million project," Toepfer explained. "So it's only going to cover around 50 to 51% of the cost of the project.”
IAMO's "Page County Wired" project is one of over 150 projects in Iowa receiving a grant through the state's Broadband Grants Program.
For more information on the broadband expansion project, contact IAMO Communications at 888-582-3232.