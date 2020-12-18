(Des Moines) -- As winter settles in, ice is starting to form on lakes and ponds throughout KMAland.
That means it won't be long before anglers are out in force for ice fishing. Joe Larscheid is chief of fisheries for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. He says ice fishing continues to grow in popularity throughout the state.
"It's really popular and it's growing in popularity," said Larscheid. "What I love about ice fishing is that it's the great equalizer. It doesn't take expensive equipment. When the ice is safe and you can go out there with very simple gear and get right on top of the fish and be very successful. You don't need a boat to be very successful ice fishing."
Larscheid says the number one priority of the DNR is staying safe while ice fishing.
"We can never say ice is safe, because there's different upwelling, different currents under ice and other things like that that could make it unsafe," said Larscheid. "Geese can keep pools open and that kind of thing as well. In general, when the ice is at least four inches thick, it's safe to fish on. New ice is better than old ice. You've just got to be careful. It's always better to go out with a friend or a group of people and spread out. As you go out on the ice, you can test the ice thickness. Cut a few holes when you are close to shore and see how the ice is. Then when you're comfortable the ice is thick enough for where you're at, start fishing."
For those new to ice fishing, Larscheid says it's an easy activity to pick up, because there's not a lot of equipment needed.
"What I really recommend for novice anglers -- people that are just trying it out -- go after bluegills and crappies and you're going to be successful," said Larscheid. "Generally, you just need a very simple ice fishing rig. You can go to any retail outlet and buy an ice fishing rig sometimes for less than $10 and be very successful with those. They all don't even have reels. Ice fishing is a very simple activity."
Larscheid says anglers typically have luck using a simple jig baited with a mealworm or other small bait. More information on ice fishing and locations available for public use can be found on the Iowa DNR's website.