(Tarkio) -- A Tarkio woman was hospitalized following a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County early Thursday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136, 7 miles east of Tarkio. Authorities say a 2007 Lincoln Towncar driven by 47-year-old Lisa Jones of Tarkio was eastbound on 136 when the vehicle slid on the icy pavement, and traveled across the center line and westbound lanes. The vehicle then exited the north side of the roadway before coming to rest on its wheels facing west.
Jones was taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Community Hospital Fairfax with minor injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office and the Tarkio Rural Fire Department assisted the patrol at the scene.