(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Atchison County early Tuesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29 a mile-and-a-half north of Rock Port at around 4:50 a.m. The patrol says a 2001 Mazda Tribute driven by 31-year-old Heather Chambers of Dayton, Texas and a 1997 Kenworth semi driven by 42-year-old Travis Lotter of Nebraska City were southbound on I-29 when Chambers' vehicle slowed on the icy roadway. Authorities say Lotter lost control of his semi, which struck the rear of Chambers' vehicle. Chambers' car then exited the east side of the roadway before coming to rest in the median on its wheels facing southwest. The semi, meanwhile, came to a controlled stop on the southbound shoulder.
A passenger in Chambers' vehicle, 55-year-old Lisa Henderson, was taken by Atchison Holt EMS to Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg with minor injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office and Rock Port Fire Department assisted the patrol at the scene.