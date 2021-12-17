(Atlantic) -- Transportation officials say preparation and communication provided quick clean-up efforts in KMAland following Wednesday's storms.
After what the National Weather Service has now categorized as a "serial derecho" hit the region Wednesday evening, the Iowa Department of Transportation dealt with several downed powerlines and closures in KMAland. Traffic Operations Manager Austin Yates, who works out of the department's Atlantic offices, says they did see many spot closures Wednesday night.
"Last (Wednesday) night we had several spot closures with some trees mainly that were over the roads, and a couple of downed powerlines, and all of that stuff got taken care of (Wednesday) night," Yates said. "The thing we're still working on (Thursday), is several semi-trucks got blown over on I-29 and on I-80 and we have some lane closures in place for those tow operations to get those semi-trucks cleared out."
As of Thursday, Yates says the only closure in Southwest Iowa had been just east of Highway 275 on Highway 34.
Yates says constant communication with the National Weather Service before the storm allowed the transportation department to be prepared for what would usually be a surprise.
"We had a really good sense of the timeline of how things were going to happen, and what the impacts were that we were expecting, so we were in a really good place before hand," Yates said. "You know something like this would normally catch you by surprise, or catch you off guard a little bit, but we had such an advanced warning we were able to have resources be positioned and ready to respond."
Part of that preparation, Yates says, was the clearing and replacement of construction equipment.
"We curtailed a lot of construction activities earlier in the day and secured equipment," Yates said. "We knew there was going to be a lot of barricades, cones, and barrels, so we had our crews as well as our traffic control contractors ready to go to get everything reset and put back in place."
Yates advises being aware of lane closures for drivers on the roads late this week as efforts continue to clear trucks and restore powerlines.
"Just be aware there's going to be some lane closures and move over and slow down as you can, it's a state law to slow down and move over for stopped vehicles with flashing lights," Yates said. "So just give our crews, give the towers, give the power companies and all their workers safe space, and slow down for them."
To view a map of all the road closures and conditions, you can view the Iowa Department of Transportation's 511 interactive map.