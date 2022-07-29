(Council Bluffs) -- Construction crews hit another milestone last week in ongoing efforts to revamp the interstate system near Council Bluffs.
Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation announced that construction work on the Interstate-29 and Interstate-480 interchange -- part of the larger Council Bluffs Interstate System Improvement Program -- is over 50% complete and nearly 10% ahead of schedule. Scott Suhr is Iowa DOT District 4 Office's field services coordinator. He says one particular traffic mitigation choice significantly reduced the projected timeline of the improvements.
"We were able to advance the project and actually save cost by building a frontage road system that will actually serve as interchange ramps in the future to put the local I-29 traffic on that," said Suhr. "That way were able to completely remove the interchange and the roadway and try to speed up the process in completing that work."
Suhr says the project's goal is to provide direct access off I-29 to West Broadway in Council Bluffs. Current access points further north at G Avenue and 35th Street will be removed, but 9th Street access to the south will remain.
While crews are halfway there, Suhr says most of the work remains on the bridges.
"Those are massive structures that are stacked up on top of each other to accommodate for 480 traffic wanting to go north and then 480 traffic wanting to go south," said Suhr. "Those things are challenges and there's a lot coordination that has to go into that."
He adds that contractors are eyeing 2024 as the I-29 and I-480 interchange completion date.
Work has been underway since 2008 on the interstate improvement program. But, Suhr says the current progress is indicative of the project's final stages of an original five segment proposal.
"Segments one through three have been completed -- segment one was like the 24th Street bridge, segment two and three was the dual divided freeway area," said Suhr. "Segment four is where we're kind of working right now with the Broadway-480 (interchange), and then segment five will basically be the end of the Council Bluffs interstate project and that will take place from Madison Avenue north to Highway 6."
Suhr says one of the more considerable challenges they faced early on was following through with area railroad companies, including Burlington Northern Santa Fe, Iowa Interstate Railroad, and Union Pacific, on improving the efficiency of rail tracks and bridges.
"Some of the areas we identified was near the south expressway area where the tracks going north into Council Bluffs were no longer utilized as heavily," said Suhr. "So we were able to actually lower the interstate bridge and shorten the interstate bridge, because we didn't have to expand over the track."
Nonetheless, Suhr says he has been pleased with the various contractors and inspectors' abilities to ensure efficient completion of work. As a whole, Suhr says the Iowa DOT is targeting 2025 as the completion date for the entire interstate improvement program covering portions of I-29, I-480, and Interstate-80.
To stay current on any closures associated with the project or across the state, visit 511ia.org.