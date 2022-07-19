(Atlantic) -- State transportation officials are seeking public input on multiple bridge replacement projects in Fremont County.
The Iowa Department of Transportation has announced the input request on three bridges east of the Interstate-29 interchange along Highway 2. Scott Suhr is the field services coordinator with the Iowa DOT's District 4 Office. Suhr says the three bridges are roughly two, three, and four miles from I-29. Suhr says the bridges, constructed in 1953, have reached the end of their useful life due to wear and tear over the past 50 years.
"And they've experienced some damage due to floods over the years and they've had some repairs that have needed to be done going back as far as 1958," said Suhr. "They're due for replacement and that's what is scheduled to take place in 2024."
Due to the close proximity of the bridges, Suhr says the plan is to replace all three in the 2024 construction season. However, he says they will also nearly double the bridges' width from 26 and 28 feet to over 40 feet.
"Rather than replacing them with the same size bridge, we decided to make them a little bit wider to accommodate implements, farm machinery and that type of thing," said Suhr.
The estimated $10 million project, Suhr says, would likely take between three-to-four months to complete. He adds that the public input request primarily informs the public of the proposed projects.
"Just to get any comments that we didn't foresee in the planning process and kind of alert the traffic and public out there that this is what our plans are and to get comments from them regarding those plans," said Suhr.
The roughly nine-mile detour would include traffic on Highway 2 or I-29 traveling further south using U.S. Highway 275 and Highway 333 through Hamburg. Those seeking more information or wishing to submit public input can do so on the Iowa DOT's website.
For more information on any road conditions or projects throughout the state visit 511ia.org.