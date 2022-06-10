(Ames) -- Iowa Department of Transportation officials are seeking input from the public on the need and interest in upgrading the state's electric vehicle infrastructure.
After U.S. Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November 2021, several states have begun pursuing a Statewide Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan to establish a national EV charging network along major transportation corridors. Stu Anderson is the Iowa DOT's Transportation Development Division director. Anderson says the move keeps with Iowa's interest in different forms of renewable energy, but the DOT is still in the early stages of putting together the deployment plan.
"This is an effort we began here at the Iowa Department of Transportation just this week to begin some public outreach on our deployment plan," said Anderson. "So this deployment plan will help us learn from Iowans on where they feel the needs are for this charging infrastructure."
Iowa is expected to receive $51.4 million in federal funds from the program over the next five years.
The move also comes four years after the Iowa Economic Development Authority spearheaded a report on the state's electric vehicle infrastructure in 2018. However, Anderson says electric vehicles still make up a small portion of Iowa's registered vehicles.
"We have around 9,400 electric vehicles that are pure-battery electric vehicles or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles," said Anderson. "Of course that's out of probably 3 million or so personal vehicles in the state. So it's a pretty small portion still, but those vehicles do need access to charging infrastructure."
But, he says the number of electric vehicles on Iowa's roadways has nearly tripled over the last five years.
Anderson says companies such as Tesla have been proactive in placing chargers throughout the state along with the Electrify America Initiative. But, Anderson says one key area is still lacking adequate coverage.
"We definitely do not have coverage of the interstate system, which is the initial primary system at this point," said Anderson. "The goal really is to get chargers out at least every 50 miles on the interstate system initially."
Anderson says the state also received some funding through a settlement between the federal government and Volkswagen for violations of Cleaner Act requirements. He adds input submitted by June 24 through the survey will help determine the next steps the Iowa DOT takes.
"Coordinating with utilities because these chargers utilize relatively high amounts of electricity," said Anderson. "So we need to make sure we're coordinated with utilities across Iowa to make sure the capacity is there and we're working in a coordinated manner."
The state is required to submit its deployment plan by August 1. The Iowa DOT's online survey can be found here.