(Red Oak) -- Expansion efforts at Parker Hannifin's Red Oak plant have received a substantial financial boost.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority's board has approved tax incentives to offset all or part of the Fortune 250 company's $2.5 million expansion at its southwest Iowa location. Parker Hannifin, which makes hydraulic equipment for aerospace and industrial uses, plans to hire 65 more people for its Red Oak plant once the expansion is complete. In June, the Southwestern Community College Board of directors approved using $590,000 worth of bond money to finance job training for the new employees.
Other companies receiving tax breaks from the IEDA board including Osmundson Manufacturing in Perry on a $19 million expansion and Dignity Apparel in Waterloo for a $4.5 million project including the remodeling of a building and the purchase of equipment and software.